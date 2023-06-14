Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones calls Packers fans 'obnoxious,' says they're uneducated about football

Fighting words have been issued, Packers fans.

On the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones let you know what he thinks of you two years after Aaron Rodgers gave fans at Soldier Field a dose of reality about the Packers' ownership over them.

A sampling of Jones' comments toward Packers fans:

"Sh****"

"Obnoxious."

And basically, uneducated when it comes to the game of football.

Oh, and for some reason, Jones would have preferred that Rodgers was still with the Packers so he could see Chicago essentially take it to Green Bay in 2023.

Really, does Jones know who owns who in this rivalry? Either way, his comments definitely will add some spice to the storied Packers-Bears rivalry — the two teams open the 2023 season against each other — as it enters a new phase with Jordan Love now behind center for Green Bay.

What did Justin Jones say about Packers fans, Aaron Rodgers?

“I wish he played one more year with Green Bay, honestly," Jones said when asked how different the rivalry is going to be without Rodgers. "We went up there and we played a pretty good game. They got away from us at the end, obviously. They won but their fans are really (sh****). So, I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play him and I wanted to beat him and wanted him to be there so he could see it. The fact that he’s gone, it’s cool. I guess it’s better for him not to be here. But I’m ready to take it over. It’s a good time to be a Bears fan."

The Bears are coming off a 3-14 season and have one winning season in the last 10 years. The Packers were 8-9 last year which ended a three-year playoff appearance streak.

Asked by a reporter how Packers fans are sh****, Jones listed a couple.

"Just the way they’re just frickin' obnoxious about things that don’t matter," Jones said. "Half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me. I want to go out there and beat the hell out of them on their field. I want to hear the boos. That’s what I look forward to."

There's a lot to unpack there. Let's break it down.

What was the Packers-Bears games that Justin Jones is referring to?

The Packers won the game, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on "Sunday Night Football" Sept. 18. The Bears held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter but the Packers used a three-touchdown second quarter to build a huge lead and never looked back.

The Packers held the Bears to just a field goal after an opening-drive touchdown. The Bears punted four times and outside of an 89-yard drive that ended with a goal-line stand by the Packers in the third quarter, Chicago had 53 total yards, including two totaling -4 yards. Rodgers was 19 of 25 passing for 234 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a quarterback rating of 131.1, his second-highest of the season.

The Packers also went into Chicago a couple months later and had a thrilling comeback victory, 28-19, in which they scored 18 unanswered fourth-quarter points.

Justin Jones (93) is entering his second season with the Chicago Bears. He had some choice words for Packers fans on Tuesday that will add some extra juice to the rivalry.

Who is Justin Jones?

Jones doesn't have much experience in the Packers-Bears rivalry so we'll be Midwest nice and forgive him for some of his comments.

He's entering his sixth season in the NFL but just his second with the Bears. The 26-year-old former third-round pick out of NC State played his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a two-year deal with the Bears in 2022. Jones played in all 17 of the Bears' games last season and totaled a career-high 52 tackles and three sacks. His 10.5 stuffs were also a career high.

What is the Packers-Bears rivalry?

The Packers lead the all-time series, 105-95-6. They gained the advantage over the last few decades as they dominated the rivalry.

Since the start of the 1994 season when Brett Favre took over as the starting quarterback, the Packers are 46-13 against the Bears. In other words, the Packers flipped the rivalry from being down 23 games in the win-loss column to up 10 now in less than 30 years.

Favre's teams went 20-8 against the Bears while Rodgers' teams went 26-5.

The longest winning streak in the rivalry goes to the Packers (10 games across five seasons from 1994-98). Green Bay carries an eight-game winning streak over the Bears heading into the 2023 season, which ties the second-longest by either team in the rivalry.

Who is the early favorite for the Week 1 game?

The Bears open as a 2 1/2-point favorite at Soldier Field.

When do the Bears play the Packers at Lambeau Field?

Packers fans will have to wait to give Jones and the Bears "a warm welcome" to Lambeau Field since that game isn't until Week 18 on Jan. 6 or 7.

