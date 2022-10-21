Bears defensive player insists on checking Patriots for cheating ahead of Week 7 matchup

The accusations of Deflategate still hang over the New England Patriots like a storm cloud, even though that entire saga happened nearly eight years ago.

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones was the most recent player to unearth the drama and scandal that was obviously much to do about nothing, ahead of his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Patriots.

Jones was asked to say the first thing that popped into his head after hearing the name Bill Belichick.

“Deflated balls,” said Jones. “I heard it’s still going on, so I’m going to check them things before we go. I’m so serious. I heard it’s still going on. We going to see. I’m for sure checking them. We play this game with honesty, man.”

PSI levels in a football should be the least of the Bears’ concerns considering they’ve yet to win a game on the road this season. They’re on a three-game losing streak and just recently got held to only seven points at home in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Patriots rolled over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions by a 67-15 scoring margin in their last two outings, and they could have their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, back under center for this game.

This might be the best bulletin board material the team sees all season.

