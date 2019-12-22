Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks ruled out vs. Chiefs in Week 16

The Bears made an update to their injury report and standout defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is ruled out of Week 16's clash against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. It also means he is probably done for the season and not playing in the Week 17 finale either.

#Bears injury report update:

DT Akiem Hicks has been ruled out for tomorrow's game vs. the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/3QbRTzWwUw

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 22, 2019

The frequently dominant Hicks made his presence felt last week against the Green Bay Packers despite obviously not being 100 percent. In the Bears 21-13 loss to the Packers, Hicks had four tackles and two QB hits, with the latter figure leading the team.

After the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention following the Vikings win later in the day during Week 15, the general belief was Hicks would be shut down for the rest of the season.

Hicks had made it clear in the leadup to this Sunday's clash with the Chiefs where he stood.

"It's my body, but the Bears have a lease on it," Hicks said.

Though the Bears aren't fighting for a postseason spot and they won't be able to play spoiler to the Chiefs after clinching their division earlier this month, there is plenty to play for.

"What type of respect do [players] have for themselves?" Hicks asked earlier this week. "How do they see themselves? What are they willing to put on the line for their dreams?"

And of course, being an intense competitor and one of the best at his position, he relishes every opportunity he gets to go against an elite talent like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the end, the Bears organization are making the smart decision choosing not risk Hicks further aggravating his elbow injury.

