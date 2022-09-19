Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson records two early sacks on Aaron Rodgers

Trevis Gipson records two early sacks on Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trevis Gipson is making an impression on Aaron Rodgers.

Gipson recorded two early sacks on Rodgers, muscling past Pro-Bowl left tackle Elgton Jenkins for each of his two sacks. Gipson recorded the second one with a controversial no-call on Jenkins for holding. Robert Quinn added a sack of his own in the first half.

The Packers' offensive line has struggled with pass protection so far this season. The front five gave up four sacks to Rodgers in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings for 33 yards.

The Bears' third-year end has impressed while filling in for Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers before the season in exchange for the No. 48 pick in the 2022 NFL draft (used on safety Jaquan Brisker) and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Last season, Gipson recorded seven sacks, five forced fumbles and 39 combined tackles.

