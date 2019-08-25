Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano ‘will forever be a huge Andrew Luck fan’

The entire NFL is still reeling from the Andrew Luck's bombshell decision to retire from football.

The story that overshadowed the Bears third preseason game in Indianapolis has the whole league reacting to the bold move from one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game.

Former Colts head coach and current Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano issued a statement Sunday on the player he drafted No. 1 overall in 2012.

"Our friendship extends well beyond player-coach and I wish him, his beautiful wife Nicole and their growing family nothing but the best," Pagano said. "I will forever be a huge Andrew Luck fan."

Pagano and Luck combined to go 43-27 over five seasons together. The head coach saw his quarterback through abdomen and shoulder injuries that eventually cost him the entire 2017 season and led to Pagano's departure.

Luck, of course, was by his coach's side when he battled Leukemia in 2012.

The quarterback's retirement ultimately comes down to his health, and Pagano knows better than anyone how Luck battled through issues the last seven years.

