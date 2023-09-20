Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned, the team announced this afternoon.

No explanation has been given for the departure of Williams, who has been away from the team for the last week for what were described as personal reasons.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus called the defensive plays last week against the Buccaneers and indicated today that he plans to do so again on Sunday.

The 53-year-old Williams was a college running back at William & Mary and became an assistant coach at his alma mater in 1996. He has been in the NFL since 2001, with stints in Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Minnesota and Detroit. He was the Vikings' defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013 and was named the Bears' defensive coordinator last year.