Bears defense stuffs Patriots: Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon shine

Alex Shapiro
·3 min read

Brisker, Gordon both shine as Bears D stymies Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Ryan Poles opted to draft two defensive backs with his first two picks instead of adding a wide receiver or an offensive lineman to the offense, there was some head scratching. For the most part fans and experts recognized that the Bears roster was filled with holes at practically every position, necessitating picks on defense and offense alike, but still, most thought Poles was going to add a player to help out Justin Fields earlier than the No. 71 overall pick when he selected Velus Jones.

When those rookie DBs, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, each struggled at times over the first six weeks while offensive rookies flourished elsewhere, quiet questioning of the draft day decisions turned to loud criticism of missed opportunities.

On Monday night, both Gordon and Brisker quieted that noise.

Each man came away with his first career interception as the Bears walloped the Patriots in New England, 33-14.

“The one Brisker had was pretty amazing,” said Matt Eberflus. “I mean that was a really good play. For him, that concentration to get both feet in bounds, that was excellent.”

Calling Brisker’s pick “amazing” actually felt like an understatement given the raw athleticism he put on display to make the play. He broke perfectly on the ball, timed his jump well, then fully extended to make a one-handed grab. If you took a freeze-frame of his catch, it’d look more like Michael Jordan winding up for a one-handed dunk than a football player intercepting a pass.

“The one that Gordon had I think was tipped twice, he had to tip it to himself there,” said Eberflus. “Then the return, he did what weー took it up the sideline. Did a nice job with that.”

While Brisker’s catch was an eye-popping highlight, Gordon’s required serious concentration, too. As Eberflus mentioned, tacking on 42-yard return is exactly what the Bears want from their defenders. They want their guys to be greedy. Don’t just take the ball away, take it away and score.

Eberflus believes that each interception should help build confidence in the young players, but both Gordon and Brisker should feel good about the routine plays they made. Brisker has been caught making mistakes in run defense throughout the year, but he played soundly against the Patriots and ended up second on the team with seven tackles. Gordon had no tackles, but one could argue that’s a good thing considering quarterbacks had picked on him in the earlier stages of the year. On Monday, Gordon held his own in pass coverage.

Growth and development of young players in the NFL is never a straight line pointing up. There are always going to be dips, and there will likely be more tough moments for each DB in the future. But correcting mistakes is always easier coming off of a win, and Monday night could prove to be a valuable stepping stone for both Gordon and Brisker.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Rout is on in Monday Night Football as Bears lead 33-14 early in fourth quarter

    The Patriots led 14-10 with 6:04 remaining until halftime. They trail 33-14 with 12:13 remaining in the game. The Bears have dominated since the end of the second quarter. Khalil Herbert scored on a 25-yard pass from Justin Fields with 1:54 remaining in the first half, and after a Bailey Zappe fumble, Cairo Santos kicked [more]

  • Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over the New England Patriots

    Check out these hilarious, exciting Tweets from the Bears' win over the Patriots.

  • Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in blowout win vs. Patriots

    The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.

  • Chargers limping into the bye week in search of answers

    It would be an understatement to say the Los Angeles Chargers are limping into their bye week. Brandon Staley and his coaching staff’s ability to weather injuries will undergo one of its biggest challenges after Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Bolts were already missing linebacker Joey Bosa (groin) and offensive left tackle Rashawn Slater (bicep).

  • How Bears surprised Bill Belichick with Justin Fields designed runs

    Luke Getsy dialed up more Justin Fields rushes in the Bears offense, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick was caught off guard.

  • Bears vs. Patriots: Everything we know about Chicago’s primetime win

    The Bears defeated the Patriots 33-14 behind an unstoppable ground game led by Justin Fields. Here's everything we know about Monday's win.

  • Leslie Frazier on Tre’Davious White injury: ‘Doesn’t seem like we’re that far away’

    Leslie Frazier on Tre'Davious White injury: 'Doesn't seem like we’re that far away'

  • Medvedev insists Russia is not running out of weapons

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 17:16 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, insists that Russia is not running out of weapons - on the contrary, the number of weapons is increasing.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Tom Brady came back to have a miserable season with Bucs

    The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.

  • Dusty Baker's humorous reaction to Bruce Bochy becoming Rangers manager

    Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.

  • Falcons fans react to Matt Ryan getting benched by the Colts

    Ex-Falcons QB Matt Ryan benched by the Indianapolis Colts: Fans react on Twitter

  • Justin Fields puts up historical statistics in first half of MNF

    Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.

  • Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 7 upset win vs. Patriots

    From Justin Fields to Roquan Smith, we're taking a look at the studs and (one dud) in the Bears' Week 7 win against the Patriots.

  • Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

    The clock was running down in the second quarter and the pocket was collapsing around Justin Fields, with one defender coming at him from the right, another circling around on his left, and a third coming straight at him. Fields drifted left, barely eluding the outstretched arm of another, and then stutter-stepped to the right to squeeze through a hole that barely existed. Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score on Monday night, converting five third downs with his legs and five more with his arm to lead Chicago to a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

  • Beyond Meat Unveils Highly-Anticipated Expansion Of Beef Platform - Check Out What's New?

    Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has launched Beyond Steak, designed to deliver the juicy, tender, and delicious bite of seared steak tips. Packed with 21 grams of protein per serving, Beyond Steak is low in saturated fat and has 0 mg of cholesterol with no added antibiotics or hormones. Beyond Steak is launching at The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores nationwide, as well as at select Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) and Ahold divisions and other retailers across the U

  • China's new home prices fall for second month on weak sentiment

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's September new home prices fell for the second straight month as mortgage boycotts, a heightened debt crisis and COVID-19 curbs weighed on homebuyers' sentiment. China's property sector has been beset by multiple headwinds after regulators clamped down on excessive borrowing since mid-2020. Beijing has rolled out a flurry of policies to revive the sector, including relaxing mortgage rates and refunding individual income tax for some homebuyers.

  • Energy & Environment — Only 5 percent of US plastic recycled last year

    A Greenpeace report finds only 5 percent of U.S. plastic waste was recycled last year. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is stepping up its attacks on Ukrainian energy, and there’s an unexpected energy problem in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused…

  • Heat fail to pull off sweep of Raptors, drop to 1-3 with 98-90 loss

    Artistry it wasn’t. Typical Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors it was. Concerning it became. Unlike Saturday night’s Heat victory in the first of these consecutive matchups, the scrapping this time came between the lines, with the Heat falling 98-90 Monday night to the Raptors to drop to 1-3 heading into this week’s three-game western swing. On a night when shots weren’t always falling, ...

  • Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had a single gunshot wound, 1 self-inflicted

    Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.

  • Virginia's Youngkin hauls in cash, campaigns cross-country

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continued to raise funds at a quick clip over the past three months, outpacing his recent predecessors, while also traveling the country building his national profile and boosting midterm candidates. The Republican's Spirit of Virginia political action committee raised nearly $1.8 million in cash over the July to September quarter, spent about $1.1 million and ended the quarter with about $2.3 million on hand, according to campaign finance disclosures filed this month. The governor, increasingly viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, far outraised any other Virginia official's leadership committee during that timeframe, and the strong receipts are a continuation of a trend: the political newcomer's combination of fundraising and loans to his campaign during his race last year against Democrat Terry McAuliffe shattered records set in the 2017 gubernatorial campaign.