Bears defense steps up in big road win over Raiders

The Chicago Bears won for the first time on the road this year, defeating the Raiders 20-9 in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: The Bears held one of the best offenses in football to 259 total yards and nine points to go over .500 for the first time this season.

MVP: Khalil Mack. The former Raider wreaked havoc in the Vegas backfield, sacking Derek Carr and leading the entire team in tackles.

Play of the game (that you won't see in highlights): With seven minutes to go, Fields fired a first down strike to WR Darnell Mooney on a 3rd and 12. This extended the drive that ended in a field goal to give the Bears an 8-point lead.

Needs work: The Bears didn't get any production (once again) from their top tight ends. Backup Jesper Horsted did catch a touchdown pass, but Cole Kmet had just two catches for 22 yards.

And the Bears were flagged for three unnecessary roughness penalties, two by defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

Negy or Nagy: The CBS crew went out of their way to pronounce coach Matt Nagy and Mack's names differently than we do in Chicago. The pronunciations may be correct, but it confused the locals.

Next week: The Bears play the Packers at Soldier Field next Sunday for 1st place in the NFC North.

