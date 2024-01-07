Bears' defense puts up impressive first quarter dominance to end season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears’ defense has been strong the entire second half of the season, and their dominance in the first quarter of games is a big part of the reason why.

The Bears have now gone seven consecutive games without allowing a single point in the first quarter of a game after shutting out the Green Bay Packers in the first 15 minutes Sunday.

Anders Carlson had an opportunity to put an end to that streak, but he missed a 41-yard field goal to keep the Bears in front.

The last points the Bears gave up in the first quarter of a game came back in Week 10 when the Carolina Panthers got a punt return touchdown from Ihmir Smith-Marsette at Soldier Field.

The Bears went eight straight games without allowing an offensive touchdown in a first quarter, with Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints doing the honors in Week 9 with a touchdown catch at the Superdome.

