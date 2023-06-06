Bears defense PFF grades from 2022 season
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 season, where many are expecting the defense to rebound after a brutal 2022 campaign.
The Bears have welcomed a slew of new faces to the roster this offseason, including linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive tackles Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
Chicago is also returning some top veterans, including safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive ends Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson and linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Here’s a look at the PFF grades for the Bears defense for the 2022 season:
DE DeMarcus Walker
2022 PFF grade: 72.8
DE Trevis Gipson
2022 PFF grade: 48.9
DE Rasheem Green
2022 PFF grade: 62.4
DE Dominique Robinson
2022 PFF grade: 45.9
DT Justin Jones
2022 PFF grade: 45.8
DT Andrew Billings
2022 PFF grade: 76.4
DT Gervon Dexter Sr.
2022 PFF grade: 65.1
DT Zacch Pickens
2022 PFF grade: 67.3
DT Travis Bell
2022 PFF grade: 82.5
LB Tremaine Edmunds
2022 PFF grade: 81.9
LB T.J. Edwards
2022 PFF grade: 81.6
LB Jack Sanborn
2022 PFF grade: 64.5
LB Noah Sewell
2022 PFF grade: 71.4
CB Jaylon Johnson
2022 PFF grade: 62.9
CB Kyler Gordon
2022 PFF grade: 49.8
CB Tyrique Stevenson
2022 PFF grade: 76.6
CB Kindle Vildor
2022 PFF grade: 59.4
CB Terell Smith
2022 PFF grade: 81.5
CB Jaylon Jones
2022 PFF grade: 48.4
CB Josh Blackwell
2022 PFF grade: 58.0
S Eddie Jackson
2022 PFF grade: 76.2
S Jaquan Brisker
2022 PFF grade: 67.0
S Elijah Hicks
2022 PFF grade: 63.2
S Kendall Williamson
2022 PFF grade: 67.7
