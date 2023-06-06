Bears defense PFF grades from 2022 season

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 season, where many are expecting the defense to rebound after a brutal 2022 campaign.

The Bears have welcomed a slew of new faces to the roster this offseason, including linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive tackles Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Chicago is also returning some top veterans, including safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive ends Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson and linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Here’s a look at the PFF grades for the Bears defense for the 2022 season:

DE DeMarcus Walker

2022 PFF grade: 72.8

DE Trevis Gipson

2022 PFF grade: 48.9

DE Rasheem Green

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 62.4

DE Dominique Robinson

2022 PFF grade: 45.9

DT Justin Jones

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 45.8

DT Andrew Billings

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

2022 PFF grade: 76.4

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 PFF grade: 65.1

DT Zacch Pickens

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 PFF grade: 67.3

DT Travis Bell

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 PFF grade: 82.5

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 81.9

LB T.J. Edwards

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 81.6

LB Jack Sanborn

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 64.5

LB Noah Sewell

2022 PFF grade: 71.4

CB Jaylon Johnson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 62.9

CB Kyler Gordon

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 49.8

CB Tyrique Stevenson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 PFF grade: 76.6

CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

2022 PFF grade: 59.4

CB Terell Smith

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 PFF grade: 81.5

CB Jaylon Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 48.4

CB Josh Blackwell

2022 PFF grade: 58.0

S Eddie Jackson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 76.2

S Jaquan Brisker

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 67.0

S Elijah Hicks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 PFF grade: 63.2

S Kendall Williamson

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

2022 PFF grade: 67.7

