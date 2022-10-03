Bears' defense must 'look in mirror' after getting run over by Giants

Bears' D searching for answers after getting run over by Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Whatever Brian Daboll saw on film when studying Matt Eberflus and the Bears’ defense he liked a lot.

The Giants coach liked it so much that he elected to go to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half. Not because starter Daniel Jones couldn’t play, but because his balky ankle would make him ineffective running the plays that gave the Bears fits all day long at MetLife Stadium.

Plays the Bears lost sight of in a 20-12 loss to the Giants in which they allowed 262 rushing yards on 44 carries.

“In all honesty, they had over 250 yards rushing. We got to kind of look ourselves in the face,” defensive end Robert Quinn told NBC Sports Chicago after the game. “We can’t allow any game like that, regardless of the situation. We got to look ourselves in the mirror and realize who we are and what we can’t be. Don’t make any excuses of why things aren’t going well.”

Two weeks ago, Green Packers stars Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon ran all over the Bears’ defense at Lambeau Field. The Bears were undisciplined that night, missing 17 tackles in a 27-10 loss. A Week 3 win over the Houston Texans saw the return of the H.I.T.S (hustle, intensity, takeaways, smart football) principles.

It didn’t stick Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Daboll, Jones, and running back Saquon Barkley killed the Bears repeatedly with a mix of inside runs to Barkley and play-action bootleg runs from Jones.

The Bears lacked eye discipline on Jones’ fakes. They consistently lost contain on the mobile quarterback in the first half, allowing Jones to scamper around MetLife Stadium as if he was Michael Vick.

When the dust settled, Barkley rushed for 146 yards on a career-high 31 carries while Jones ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.

The Bears had no answers for what Daboll wanted to do. He went to the well over and over again because the Bears gave little resistance and were unable to make the Giants beat them through the air.

The switch from Jones to Taylor didn’t impact the Giants’ run game. Before exiting with a possible concussion, Taylor rushed for 30 yards on three carries, including juking linebacker Roquan Smith on a critical third down in the fourth quarter.

The Bears admitted the Giants hit them with way more quarterback runs than they expected coming in. That game-planning decision by Daboll was undoubtedly two-fold: it helped mitigate a shaky offensive line that gave up 24 pressures in Week 3 and hit the Bears in an area that had been suspect through the first month.

Improvements have to be made if the Bears are to steady a wobbly ship.

“We got to get better,” Smith said. “We got to look ourselves in the mirror and just grow from it. There were obviously a lot of mistakes on our behalf to look at and clean up, myself included.”

The Bears’ lack of eye discipline and inability to adjust and force the Giants to alter their game plan is concerning.

It’s part of a larger, emerging narrative about the Bears through four games.

They’re consistently inconsistent, except for the run defense, which has been consistently bad.

The Bears now have the NFL’s worst run defense, allowing 183.3 yards per game on the ground.

The H.I.T.S principle led the defense in a Week 1 upset of the San Francisco 49ers in a downpour at Soldier Field. It was nowhere to be found in Week 2 at Lambeau Field or Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Such is life with a roster filled with rookies and several place-holder veterans on short-term, prove-it deals.

Given the continued struggles of quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game, the defense has to carry the day.

It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it can’t get run over by Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and a Giants team that might have even less overall talent than they do.

Every mistake the Bears’ defense makes is magnified in importance. There have simply been too many, especially in the run game, so far this season.

“We just can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot week in and week out,” safety Eddie Jackson said.

“It’s just self-inflicted wounds,” Jackson continued later. “That’s the biggest thing that hurts the most. We go player for player, we felt like we had the ups on them. We just got to do the little things right. We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot and, like I said, myself included.”

Jackson said he felt the Bears’ tackling took a step back Sunday. The veteran safety also noted that with a young secondary that has three rookies playing significant snaps at the moment, a lot of the necessary improvements won’t come until later in the season.

The Giants gave the Bears every chance to take the game Sunday. All the Bears had to do was force Daboll out of his comfort zone.

They couldn’t, and a winnable game slipped through their fingers, just as Barkley and Jones wiggled out of their grasp countless times Sunday at the Meadowlands.

