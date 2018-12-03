Bears defense laments “sloppy” play in loss to Giants

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel feels like he let the team down with his play against the Giants in Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss, but mistakes were not limited to the offensive side of the ball.

The Bears allowed the Giants 74 yards in the first half before letting Saquon Barkley break loose for a 22-yard run in the final seconds. That was followed by a nine-yard pass and a field goal at the whistle that accounted for the only offensive points of the half by the Giants.

Things got worse after halftime. The Giants put together back-to-back touchdown drives, ate seven minutes with another drive later in the game and then got the only points of overtime to beat the Bears.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara pointed to Barkley’s run as a turning point after the game and linebacker Danny Trevathan thought the unit lacked the necessary precision.

“It was kind of sloppy out there,’’ Trevathan said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘[We] don’t make excuses. Our defense is trying to fly around and make a play. It wasn’t our best game, but I feel like we still played good. We’ll be back next week better than ever.”

Sloppiness won’t cut it against the Rams next Sunday, so Trevathan’s prediction needs to be on the nose for the Bears to bounce back with a win.