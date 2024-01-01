Bears defense hits stride with windfall of interceptions
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
A lot went wrong for Miami on Sunday, and the road to the Super Bowl will likely run through Baltimore again.
Jaren Hall is out.
This is a flat-out rotten way to behave, and if this is how Tepper acts in public, it's easy to see why things have been so tumultuous behind the scenes in Carolina.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals, alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on how Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua have delivered fantasy victories this season — straight from the 200-ADP level.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
The Chiefs have won an eighth-straight AFC West title.
LeBron James has had happier birthdays.
The Lions seemed to have taken a late lead over Dallas.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.