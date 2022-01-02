Bears defense forces turnovers on Giants’ first two possessions

The Chicago Bears got off to a fast start against the New York Giants on Sunday, thanks to plenty of help from their defense.

On the first play of the game, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson recorded a strip sack of Giants quarterback — and former Bear — Mike Glennon. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols recovered the fumble and returned it two yards to New York’s 12-yard line.

One play later, running back David Montgomery punched it in from the 2-yard line for the touchdown to put Chicago up 7-0 just 20 seconds into the game.

On New York’s second possession, it was the secondary that got it done. Safety Tashaun Gipson intercepted a Glennon pass that was deflected by cornerback Artie Burns, and Gipson returned it 31 yards to the Giants 24-yard line.

That led to another Chicago touchdown from quarterback Andy Dalton to wide receiver Darnell Mooney to extend their lead.

While the Bears defense didn’t force another turnover on the Giants’ third possession, they did register their second sack of the day, this time by defensive end Angelo Blackson.

The Bears lead the Giants 14-0 in the first quarter.

