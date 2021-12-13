Bears defense didn't have answer to Packers adjustments

Johnson: Bears D had no answer for Packers adjustments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was a tale of two halves. The turn of phrase can be used to neatly sum up the entire Bears’ performance in their 45-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football. But on a much smaller scale it also described how the Bears defense handled一 and then couldn’t handle一 Davante Adams.

The Bears, largely behind the strong play of Johnson, held Adams without a target for the entire first quarter. But things started to change in the second quarter, and Adams ended up finishing the half with three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. After that things got worse.

"They made good adjustments at halftime,” Jaylon Johnson said. “Whatever it was that they changed, it worked for them and we really didn't have an answer.”

Johnson said “whatever it was that they changed,” when speaking about the Packers offense as a whole. But as the man who covered Adams for much of the night, he knew exactly what they drew up to get him open.

“A lot of motions, a lot of drag routes underneath, a lot of pick routes, they switched it up pretty good,” Johnson said. “They did a lot of things that made covering him very hard.”

By game’s end, Adams had 10 catches for 121 yards and two scores.

“You hate playing against it,” Johnson said of the Packers’ ability to adjust so effectively. “Just being able to see (Aaron) Rodgers and their head coach just be able to draw things up like that, and to make those types of adjustments, I mean, it’s good for them, but it’s very hard to stop once they find out what’s going on and they make adjustments, and it starts working.”

