Bears All-Decade Team: Robbie Gold and Pat O'Donnell

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 100th season of football in disappointing fashion, but the 2010s provided Bears fans with some fun moments and personalities to cheer for.

In this multi-part series, we'll name our Bears All-Decade Team.

We've already covered linebackers, defensive linemen, edge defenders, cornerbacks, safeties , wide receivers, quarterback, running backs, offensive line, tight ends, kick returner, head coach and special teams ace. Next up: Kicker and punter.

Bears fans were left asking 'what if' after Cody Parkey's double-doink in the 2018 NFC wild-card round. What if Gould was still the kicker? What if GM Ryan Pace decided to keep him around for a few more seasons instead of cutting him loose and jump-starting what would be (and may still be) an unbearable search for his replacement?

Replacing Gould was never going to be an easy task. He connected on over 85% of his kicks for the Bears and was nearly automatic in 2013 when he hit on 89.7% of his attempts.

Gould is unquestionably the greatest kicker in franchise history whose shadow continues to loom large over Soldier Field.



Punter: Pat O'Donnell

2014-present





O'Donnell is an overlooked and underappreciated player on the roster. His name rarely comes up as a key factor on special teams, and that's a good thing. The less a punter's name is mentioned, the more likely he's getting the job done on a consistent basis.

O'Donnell's averaged just under 45 yards per punt during his tenure with the Bears. Great numbers? No. But have they been good enough to eliminate punter as a yearly need for GM Ryan Pace to address? Yes. Consider that a win.

