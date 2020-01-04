Bears All-Decade Team: Lovie Smith was Chicago's best leader

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 100th season of football in disappointing fashion, but the 2010s provided Bears fans with some fun moments and personalities to cheer for.

In this multi-part series, we'll name our Bears All-Decade Team.

We've already covered linebackers, defensive linemen, edge defenders, cornerbacks, safeties , wide receivers, quarterback, running backs, offensive line, tight ends, and kick returner. Next up: Head coach and special teams ace.

Head Coach: Lovie Smith

2004-12



Smith coached the Bears for nine seasons, including a 29-19 record in the 2010s. Smith is an easy choice for Chicago's best head coach of the decade, especially considering Marc Trestman and John Fox followed his departure and sunk the Bears into one of their darkest eras between 2013-2018.

Smith led the Bears to the Super Bowl in 2006, their only appearance since 1985, and coached with a style that was calm and always composed.

By the time his career was over in Chicago, Smith amassed an 81-63 regular-season record and a 3-3 post-season showing. His 81 wins rank third all-time in team history.

Special Teams: Sherrick McManis

2010-present



McManis is the definition of an All-Decade Bear having played his entire career so far in the 2010s.

Widely considered one of the better special teams players in the NFL, McManis has been the Bears' third-phase leader for several years.

McManis ended the 2019 season with a 90.9 grade from Pro Football Focus and was the third-highest graded special-teamer in the NFL last season.

