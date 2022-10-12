Bears to debut new all-orange uniforms vs. Commanders on 'TNF'
The Chicago Bears to debut new all-orange uniforms vs. the Washington Commanders on 'TNF.'
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan remains in London following Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers due to passport issues.
The Dolphins can no longer play ping pong in the locker room. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed today that the ping pong table that had been added to the locker room this year has been removed, at the team captains’ request. McDaniel said wide receiver Tyreek Hill informed him that he and the other [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
Word over the weekend was that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a mid-November return to the field and Beckham cast some doubt on that return coming as a member of the Rams on Wednesday. There’s been a lot of talk in Los Angeles about wanting Beckham back and he has a locker in [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Here are 3 trades the Patriots should consider making before the November 1 deadline.
Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and Kenny Golladay are among the top potential targets to monitor ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.
James Conner is day-to-day, Darrel Williams is out this week and Jonathan Ward will be placed on injured reserve.
Justin Fields sparkled in the second half against the Vikings. Is he back? Can the Bears win a down NFC North? Josh Schrock sifts through the overreactions from a loss that felt like a win.
The Eagles' run defense has underwhelmed this season, and it will have its hands full against the Cowboys' ground attack. By Reuben Frank
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground in Kansas City on Monday.