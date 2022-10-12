Bears will debut alternate orange helmet in prime time vs. Commanders

The Chicago Bears will host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to build off an encouraging second-half outing in their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With all eyes on Chicago in prime time, the Bears will debut their new alternate helmet, which will be paired with their alternate orange jersey and white pants. They’ll wear that uniform combination in two of the next three games.

The alternate orange jersey isn’t new, but it’s the first time it’ll be paired with an orange helmet. The team debuted the new orange helmet earlier this summer to mixed reviews from Bears fans.

🟠 𝙾𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎 𝙼𝚘𝚍𝚎 𝙰𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚍 🟠 pic.twitter.com/dgtzci0Dto — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 11, 2022

Heading into Thursday’s game, the Bears have a chance to get back in the win column against a Commanders team that’s lost its last four games after winning the season opener.

The Bears will also wear their alternate orange uniform combination in a Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, just in time for Halloween.

