What Bears DC Eric Washington wants to see from Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens by training camp

The Chicago Bears have high expectations to live up to in 2024. While a lot of that will fall on the offense, featuring some new talent, the defense will also play a crucial role.

After getting off to a rough start during the 2023 season, they ended the year on a high note as one of the NFL’s top units (following the addition of Pro Bowler Montez Sweat).

The key to the defense’s success will be the continued growth of their young talent, including second-year defensive linemen Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens. New defensive coordinator Eric Washington recently explained what he wants to see from the pair by training camp.

“I want to see polished fundamentals,” Washington said. “I want to see things that I know will allow them to be as disruptive and as efficient with their rush fundamentals as possible. We’re talking footwork, alignment adjustments based on the down and distance, and when we’re in an obvious passing situation. It’s more awareness and just a great coordination of fundamentals that I know that are going to give them a chance to really win that particular rep and down.”

This is good news for Chicago’s defense. They are looking to improve, and many young players will be counted on. If Washington gets his wish from Dexter and Pickens, the unit might be even better than we thought.

With the way that general manager Ryan Poles and his staff are building this team, it is clear that they expect a lot. That’s important when trying to produce a winning football team. If everyone does their job, they will get it done. Dexter and Pickens are talented players, but now it’s about taking it to the next level.

With the right work ethic, they will do it because the leaders are asking that of them. Nobody is content with “good enough,” and that is the way it should be.

