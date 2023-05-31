Bears DC Alan Williams says plan is for Kyler Gordon to play nickel

It was a rollercoaster of a rookie season for Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was the team’s top draft pick last year.

Gordon’s season got off to a rough start, where opposing quarterbacks picked on him rather than take a chance against top corner Jaylon Johnson. That included allowing 10 catches on 13 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers in Week 2.

But Gordon improved as the season wore on, which included three interceptions in his final eight games. While he proved to be more efficient down the stretch, Gordon still has plenty of room for improvement heading into his second year.

Gordon had a heavy workload, where he played both nickel and outside cornerback for the Bears, which isn’t easy for a rookie.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams indicated Wednesday that Gordon will once again play nickel cornerback, but he’ll also get reps outside when Chicago is in their base defense.

#Bears DC Alan Williams said that CB Kyler Gordon is more relaxed this year. “His RPMs are not always in the red. He’s mentally alert, but physically calm.” Williams also said that the plan is for Gordon to play Nickel, though he will get reps at Outside Corner. #TheBigs #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/SDn7mTh5YB — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) May 31, 2023

Williams also noted that Gordon is more relaxed this year.

“His RPMs are not always in the red,” he said, via Herb Howard. “He’s mentally alert, but physically calm.”

Chicago drafted cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the second round of the NFL draft, where the rookie is expected to start opposite Johnson on the outside when the Bears are in their nickel defense.

