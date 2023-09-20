Bears DC Alan Williams resigns 'Up to the Minute'
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
