Bears DC Alan Williams impressed with Justin Fields’ growth

All eyes are on Bears quarterback Justin Fields heading into a pivotal third season, where many expect him to take a significant leap in his development.

After emerging as the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback — to the tune of 1,143 rushing yards — Fields needs to improve as a passer heading into the 2023 season. Luckily, Chicago has improved his supporting cast — including adding wideout DJ Moore — and offensive line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has watched Fields for two years now, and he’s noticed improvement from the third-year quarterback. Williams has been impressed with Fields’ growth from last year to now, both from a technical and leadership standpoint.

“A couple things,” Williams said Wednesday. “Leadership. Because that’s what you want in your quarterback. I see good decision-making. That’s what you want in your quarterback. I see improved accuracy. That’s what you want in your quarterback. And how fast he’s processing. That’s also the, in my mind, what you want in your quarterback.

“So from Day 1 last year to right now? From my standpoint, and I’m not a quarterback guru whatsoever, but I see how he has grown from last year to this year, and practice by practice by practice, he’s growing. So you have to be encouraged when you see those things.”

Fields emerged as one of the NFL’s most electric players last season with his elite running ability. If he can unlock his passing ability, he’s going to be even more difficult to contain.

Advertisement

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire