Bears DB Tyrique Stevenson named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has been named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Stevenson picked off two passes during Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, intercepting throws from both Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder. Stevenson also had five tackles and four passes defended in the victory.

According to the Bears, Stevenson leads all NFL rookies in tackles, interceptions and pass breakups, and is tied for seventh in interceptions among all NFL defensive backs.

He is the first Bears player to win Defensive Player of the Week award since Eddie Jackson did so in 2018.

Stevenson was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Miami. He has four interceptions in his rookie season, along with a forced fumble and 79 total tackles for Chicago.

His four picks have come in the Bears’ last five games, with his first career interception coming against the Detroit Lions in mid-November.

