New Bears DB Jayson Stanley, Justin Fields have interesting college connection

New Bears DB Stanley caught lone college TD from Fields at UGA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New Bears cornerback Jayson Stanley has played eight career NFL games. Before Stanley bounced around NFL practice squads, he was a four-star wide receiver at Georgia.

Stanley's collegiate career wasn't the stuff of legend, but the wide receiver-turned-cornerback did find the end zone once as a Bulldog ... with the help of Justin Fields.

On Sept. 15, 2018, Stanley hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Fields in Georgia's 49-7 win over Middle Tennessee State.

Following the 2018 season, Fields transferred to Ohio State while Stanley transitioned to cornerback in preparation for the NFL.

Stanley went undrafted in 2019 but was signed by the Atlanta Falcons. He bounced around before landing on the Seahawks in 2020, where he played eight games, primarily on special teams. Stanley hasn't played a game since the 2020 season. However, he briefly found himself on the Green Bay Packers practice squad last December.

Stanley is likely just a camp body, but one who has caught more career touchdown passes from Fields than most of the Bears' current receiving corps.