Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy confirmed today that Montgomery was diagnosed with a concussion and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Montgomery had 14 carries for 30 yards and three catches for 12 yards on Sunday. He’s the Bears’ leading rusher this season with 131 carries for 472 yards.

Nagy also said today that Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis suffered a broken index finger on Sunday.

Bears’ David Montgomery suffers concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk