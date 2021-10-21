Bears' David Montgomery says knee is 'getting better everyday'

Bears' Montgomery says knee is 'getting better everyday' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Remember when Chicago Bears starting running back David Montgomery took a big hit in the Detroit Lions game and went down right away, clutching his left knee in pain? At the time it looked like he could miss the rest of the season.

He eventually got up and limped off the field, enduring a hyperextended knee that would take him out for four to five weeks.

It was a definite "oh no" situation. What's going to happen next? How much time will Montgomery miss? Is Damien Williams going to take over? Oh, Williams gets injured, too? Yep. Two injured running backs in one game. Williams suffered a thigh bruise after coming into the game for Montgomery.

Two and a half weeks after suffering the injury, Montgomery appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Bears Banter Podcast and gave an update on his knee.

"It's good," Montgomery said. "I'm fine. It's getting better everyday. Just trying to improve and come back at 100 percent."

Montgomery doesn't want to get too ahead of himself, but he thinks he can take the field in a few weeks and help out his team without any consequences.

During the live broadcast of the game, the announcers said that they didn't want to show the replay of Montgomery getting injured because it was "too gruesome". After getting taken out, Montgomery tweeted out a thankful message.

YOU ARE AN AWESOME GOD !!! — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) October 3, 2021

That gave Bears fans some breathing room, thinking all would be okay with Montgomery after that scary moment.

"It was a blessing, so I'm happy," Montgomery said about his injury not being major.

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert stepped in for Montgomery and Williams in Sunday's rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers. He scored his first NFL rushing touchdown with a 1-yard run on the Bears' first possession.

"He's a dog, man," Montgomery said of Herbert's performance. "Being that young, being able to come in and play how he's played. I'm proud of the kid. He's going to do great things for the Chicago Bears."

Montgomery's breakout season came in his second year with the Bears after taking over for an injured Tarik Cohen in the 2020 season. He ran for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns. He said that he remain focused on God instead of what others thought and just remembered to have fun playing football again.

The running back is excited to return to the Bears offense and is looking forward to the process of rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

"He's a calm, calm, calm, very calm and collective human being," Montgomery said. "It's definitely like a special thing to see him be composed as he is and having a lot of pressure that he had. It's just big with him and I'm proud of him for handling as he has."

The Bears offense could look a whole lot different in the next month or two with injured players like Montgomery and rookie offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom coming back from the injured list.

"I'm just ready for it," Montgomery said. "Just ready to get back and help my teammates, really."

