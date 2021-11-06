Bears' David Montgomery has 'really good chance' to play vs Steelers

David Montgomery has 'really good chance' to play vs Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears' offense should get a boost Monday night as running back David Montgomery is expected to return from a knee injury and play against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Montgomery missed the last four games, but returned to practice this week and the Bears were very happy with what they saw.

"I think all week long that he's looked really good," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Saturday. "I would say there's a really good chance, yes, of him being activated."

Because there is no NFL transaction wire on Sundays, the Bears have until Monday afternoon to officially activate Montgomery off of injured reserve. But he is expected to travel with the team to Pittsburgh Sunday.

"In the beginning of the week, we wanted to see like, how's he going to look? You have no idea when he gets out there. I think for all intents and purposes, he's looked really good," Nagy said.

Montgomery injured his knee against the Lions in Week 4, but the Bears have had a good amount of success replacing his production. Rookie sixth round pick Khalil Herbert ran for 344 yards on 78 carries (4.41 yards/carry) during Montgomery's absence.

Nagy made it very clear earlier in the week that Montgomery would receiving his normal load of carries when he returned, but Herbert has likely solidified his spot as the team's No. 2 running back and could receive a handful of touches Monday night as well.