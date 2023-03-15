Bears' David Montgomery publishes farewell post on Instagram

David Montgomery publishes farewell post on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery has spoken.

Amid news dropping of the Bears running back signing with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, the running back posted a heartfelt highlight reel on Instagram along with a caption thanking Chicago.

"Thank You For taking a chance on a kid who had nothing, I will love you forever !!!! THANK YOU CHICAGO" Montgomery wrote in the caption on his Instagram post.

Montgomery reportedly agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions to the tune of a three-year deal worth $18 million. Reports also show $11 million of his deal is fully guaranteed.

The Bears originally drafted Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Iowa State. In college, he was known as a bruiser, leading the NCAA in broken tackles in his final year of school.

He recorded two 1,000 yards seasons on the ground with the Bears over his four-year stint. Although he posted over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in every single season he played with the Bears. Last year, Montgomery ran for 801 yards and five touchdowns.

Shortly after news of Montgomery's signing dropped, the Bears reportedly signed Travis Homer. Homer, 24, spent the last four seasons as a running back with the Seattle Seahawks. He's merely a backup, having 453 career rushing yards to his name over four seasons.

The Bears' running back room now stands as Herbert, Homer and Trestan Ebner.

