How Bears' David Montgomery panicked fans on Twitter

What is going on with the Bears and David Montgomery? That’s the question NFL fans all over Twitter asked themselves for about 20 minutes on Wednesday. Here’s the now-deleted tweet, from an unverified account with the handle @MontgomerDavid that spurred some panicked responses from Bears fans:

“Playing in Chicago has been fun and I met some great people along the way !!”

The first question after reading the tweet was, is this really Montgomery? Why doesn’t this account have that nifty blue check mark? What happened the the "y" at the end of his last name?

After a quick review and some internal discussion, we determined that was in fact a tweet sent by Montgomery, or at least from Montgomery’s real account. So let’s dig back into that tweet: “Playing in Chicago has been fun and I met some great people along the way !!”

Past tense? “Has been fun?”

That led to the very natural question, “Did the Bears just trade Montgomery for Carson Wentz, or some other QB?”

More confusion.

I need an explanation ASAP! https://t.co/alCqBObuFn — Shae Peppler Cornette (@shaepeppler) February 10, 2021

This man has been such a bright spot for the Bears this season... what is happening 😳 https://t.co/dPUzhHZu9L — Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) February 10, 2021

After noticing he caused a ruckus, Montgomery took to Twitter again to clear the air:

Y’all took that completely wrong! It was not intended in the purpose of football! HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BALL! I love Chicago and I’m ready to be here for a long time and win a lot of games 🤦🏾‍♂️‼️ — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) February 10, 2021

For those who like an extra security blanket (with a blue check mark too) Ian Rapoport chimed in to confirm Montgomery hadn’t been dealt anywhere.

I believe the #Bears RB is just happy to be playing in Chicago… because he didn’t get traded. https://t.co/fZLndZzS6n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

So now that all of that is settled, can we please get the Bears’ RB verified on Twitter?!?

