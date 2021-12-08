Bears' David Montgomery misses practice with various injuries

David Montgomery misses practice with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added an unexpected name to their injury report on Wednesday: David Montgomery. The team said Montgomery did not participate in practice with a shoulder/groin/glute injury.

It’s unclear how Montgomery hurt himself, and in so many different places. He last spoke to the media on Sunday following the team’s loss to the Cardinals. Matt Nagy did not mention Montgomery’s name when going through injury updates on Wednesday morning.

Montgomery already missed four games this season with a knee injury. He hurt himself at the tail end of Week 4’s game against the Lions and didn’t return until Week 9 against the Steelers.

If Montgomery isn’t cleared to play by Sunday evening, the Bears will turn to Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams in the backfield. Both Herbert and Williams have already started two games this season with Montgomery on the shelf. It was Herbert who got the lion's share of the work however, running for 344 yards on 78 carries, to Williams’ 66 yards on 21 carries from Weeks 5-8.

Montgomery has rushed 134 times for 566 yards and four touchdowns this season.

