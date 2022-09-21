Bears' David Montgomery highlights a quartet of smart flex decisions for week 3
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer a pair of running backs and receivers to flex in the third week of the 2022 NFL season.
Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler are back for another episode of Ekeler’s Edge! This week, the guys are joined by Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones to recap his big fantasy week and talk about how he shares the workload with AJ Dillon.
Saints coach Dennis Allen said earlier in the day that Jameis Winston was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Winston injured his back in the season opener. But the practice report revealed Winston also has an ankle injury. Winston downplayed his injuries after practice, saying “a lot of guys are playing with something.” Winston has four fractures [more]
When Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters before Wednesday’s practice, he said that defensive tackle John Cominsky would miss practice but he didn’t reveal that another member of the defensive line would also sit the session out. That defensive lineman was the team’s top pick in this year’s draft. Second overall pick Aidan [more]
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss Austin’s quarterback playing through broken rib cartilage in a gutsy performance against Kansas City. Austin not only praises Herbert’s ability to play with pain, but explains how the intensity of an NFL game raises your adrenaline levels to such a high level that you feel unstoppable. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. intends to break Jon Jones' record as youngest champion in UFC history.
In his weekly radio appearance, the Cowboys team owner called Hurts and the Eagles "all we can handle."
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Cole Beasley's first punt return in Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice was a wild one
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
What do you think of the three names on the wish list?
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.