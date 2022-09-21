Bears' David Montgomery highlights a quartet of smart flex decisions for week 3

Yahoo Sports Videos

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss Austin’s quarterback playing through broken rib cartilage in a gutsy performance against Kansas City. Austin not only praises Herbert’s ability to play with pain, but explains how the intensity of an NFL game raises your adrenaline levels to such a high level that you feel unstoppable. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.