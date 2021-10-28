Bears' David Montgomery, Germain Ifedi remain on injured reserve

Bears' Montgomery, Ifedi remain on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Running back David Montgomery and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi remain on the injured reserve for the Chicago Bears, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Matt Nagy said David Montgomery and Germain Ifedi aren't coming off IR today.

So if you've got Khalil Herbert on your fantasy, you can roll with him Sunday. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 27, 2021

Ifedi suffered a knee injury on October 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders and was told a few days later that he would miss at least three games.

On October 3, Montgomery took a big hit in the Detroit Lions game and suffered from a hyperextended knee that would take him out for four to five weeks.

Montgomery recently gave an update on his knee on an episode of the Bears Banter Podcast.

"It's good," Montgomery said. "I'm fine. It's getting better everyday. Just trying to improve and come back at 100 percent."

It appears that rookie running back Khalil Herbert will start in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, giving Montgomery another week to recover.

In his last two games, Herbert scored his first rushing NFL career against the Green Bay Packers and became the first player to rush for 100 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He's (Herbert) a dog, man," Montgomery said. "Being that young, being able to come in and play how he's played. I'm proud of the kid. He's going to do great things for the Chicago Bears."

