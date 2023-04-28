Bears' Darnell Wright will wear Roquan Smith's past No. 58 jersey

Darnell Wright will wear Roquan Smith's past No. 58 jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Wright will wear a No. 58 jersey with the Chicago Bears, the same number he wore in college, and the same recently worn by Roquan Smith.

The last active offensive lineman to wear No. 58 for the Bears was Chris Villarrial, who donned the same number at right guard for the Bears from 1996-2003.

Wright officially addressed the media at Halas Hall on Friday after the Bears selected the Tennessee offensive tackle with the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft on Thursday.

The Bears traded back one spot in the draft and recouped a fourth-round pick in 2024 from the Eagles so they could take Jalen Carter. Ryan Poles & Co. passed on Carter and effectively made Wright the team's starting right tackle.

Wright played three seasons and 15 games with the Vols in college. He saw 895 snaps, allowing zero sacks, two quarterback hits and eight pressures. He was widely thought of as one of, if not the best, offensive tackles in the 2023 draft.

