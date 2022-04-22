Bears' Darnell Mooney on WR help via draft: 'We need to be better'

Bears' Mooney on WR help via draft: 'We need to be better' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28 and Ryan Poles will make his first selection as the Bears general manager with the No. 39th overall pick.

The Bears need to add more targets for second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who is also learning a new offensive playbook.

Last month, Darnell Mooney and Fields spent weeks working out together in Atlanta to increase the chemistry they sparked last season.

The Bears have added some new wide receivers this offseason, (Eqaunimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle and David Moore) but one NFL mock draft suggests the Bears continue on the chemistry route and draft Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, Fields' former wideout.

Mooney also seems to agree that the Bears could find some wide receiver help via the draft, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Mooney said he's heard the discourse surrounding the Bears needing a wide receiver help via the draft and seems to agree. "We need to be better." Noted how the Bears ranked near the bottom in passing, "when I see that it's on the receivers." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 21, 2022

"We need to be better," Mooney said of the Bears offense.

The Bears ranked third-to-last in passing last season, sitting in the No. 30th slot above the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints. Chicago averaged 188.6 yards passing per game.

Mooney blamed the wideouts for the Bears ranking third-worst in the league.

"...when I see that it's on the receivers," he said.

Voluntary minicamp began at Halas Hall earlier this week, and Mooney has noticed growth from Fields.

“Last year he (Fields) threw the ball extremely hard,” Mooney said. "He was like eager to get the ball out of his hands. He knew his arm was strong. He’s grew to get some touch on it. It’s a nice ball, a very nice ball."

When Mooney and Fields worked out in Atlanta, Mooney said his quarterback was throwing 'really, really great.' Although they didn't run any planned routes when they practiced, Mooney said their time of just 'winging it' was very beneficial.

