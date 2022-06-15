Bears' Darnell Mooney on rookie Velus Jones Jr.: 'He can fly'

Bears' Mooney on rookie Velus Jones Jr.: 'He can fly' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney has shown speed, strength and the ability to make great plays in his last two seasons with the team.

The No. 1 wideout believes rookie Velus Jones Jr. will do the same.

"Velus, man, when he gets the ball, y'all are gonna see, he can fly," Mooney said during Tuesday's press conference at Halas Hall. "He gonna be a playmaker for sure for us."

Jones Jr. — who was the only receiver the Bears selected in the 2022 NFL Draft — knows a thing or two about speed. He ran a 4.31 in the 40-yard dash in the 2022 NFL Combine, recording the second-fastest time among wide receivers. He placed fourth overall out of the top 33 fastest-times recorded in the event, according to SportingNews.com.

Bears wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert noticed Jone's Jr.'s speed, too, during rookie minicamp in May.

"When you run 4.31, it’ll open up your eyes to a lot of things," Tolbert said. "But secondly, with the ball in his hands. He does a lot of things, makes a lot of explosive plays with the ball in his hands. And the last thing I would say is playing multiple positions. You can play him in the slot, put him outside, have him coming out of the backfield."

In 2021, Jones Jr. played the best season of his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee. He totaled 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 25-year-old was a 2019 All-Pac-12 performer as a return specialist for Southern Cal and a 2021 All-SEC selection as an all-purpose player and return specialist for Tennessee.

Can Jones Jr. become one of the top receivers on the Bears offense this season or will they strictly save his speed for the special teams unit?

“He does a lot of different things to help our team, and he’s really good on special teams," Tolbert said. "A really good return guy – as a punt returner, kick returner, running down on kickoffs and making tackles, he does it all. He’s a well-rounded player.”

