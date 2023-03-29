Bears' Darnell Mooney enticed by NFL rule change for No. 0 jersey

Darnell Mooney enticed by NFL rule change for No. 0 jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, the NFL passed a slew of ramifications to their rule book. One rule allowed the addition of a No. 0 jersey number to all NFL teams.

"By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero ("0") as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99," the NFL wrote in a release.

In response to the rule changes, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney showed his enticement in the jersey number on Twitter.

Could the Bears have No. 0, 1, 2 on offense?

As it stands, Justin Fields has the No. 1 jersey number for the Bears. And No. 2? It used to belong to kicker Cairo Santos, who now dons No. 8, according to the Chicago Bears website. DJ Moore is now the proud owner of No. 2, giving the Bears a proverbial 1-2 punch between him and Fields.

Mooney's potential change from No. 11 to No. 0 would make for an interesting lineup on offense. Fans await the rest of the new signings' new number changes, currently marked with a dash on the team's website.

Those without a number include Andrew Billings, Dylan Cole, Nate Davis, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, D'Onta Foreman, Travis Homer, Robert Tonyan, DeMarcus Walker and P.J. Walker.

Who, if any, should take on the coveted No. 0 for the Bears in 2023?

