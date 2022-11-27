Bears' Darnell Mooney is doubtful to return with an ankle injury

Mooney is doubtful to return with an ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Mooney is doubtful to return to Sunday's Bears-Jets game with an ankle injury he suffered during the third quarter.

Mooney was helped off the field to the locker room, as he couldn't put any pressure on his ankle.

The Bears have endured a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball.

Before the game, the team announced the absences of Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon. During the game, Eddie Jackson left with a foot injury he experienced during a 54-yard touchdown connection between Mike White and Garrett Wilson.

The team also announced Riley Reiff and Dane Cruikshank suffered injuries towards the beginning of the game.

