Bears' Darnell Mooney displaying No. 1 WR mentality

How Darnell Mooney displays No. 1 WR mentality originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ask most Bears fans what they’re interested in for the rest of the season, and most will say they’re watching to see how Justin Fields develops over the last five games. But with Fields and other offensive weapons shelved for the past couple of games, we’ve gotten a look at another young player getting an opportunity in a big role: Darnell Mooney.

Allen Robinson has missed the past three Bears games, giving the team an extended look at what life might be like with Mooney as a No. 1 WR. However, Mooney said last week that’s a position he’s always imagined himself filling.

“Regardless of what others may think of me or put me in a position or rank me wise, I feel like I’m a top receiver and I believe in myself highly,” Mooney said.

His coaches notice that No. 1 mentality too. They’re also starting to see the maturation from a rookie learning the playbook, to a veteran figuring out the best ways to work effectively within an offense.

“What’s evolved in his game is when he gets that ball in his hand, now he’s trying to take it the distance,” said wide receivers coach Mike Furrey. “Obviously, that’s a growth thing that you go through as a wideout when you get in this league and he obviously has that now.”

The numbers back up what Furrey’s said. Over the first six games of the season, Mooney averaged 4.2 receptions and 51 yards per game. He had a 12.24 yards/reception average. But over the last six games that yardage has jumped with almost the exact same number of catches. He’s averaged 69.2 yards/game, with a 15.96 yards/reception average on 4.3 receptions/game.

“His want to be great is really, really high,” said Matt Nagy. “We see that, we feel that. He’s always staying after practice, he’s getting extra work in, and that pays off.”

Story continues

Not even two full years into his career, the ceiling on what Mooney can bring to the Bears’ offense seems really, really high, too.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!