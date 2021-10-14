Bears’ Damien Williams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are already without their starting running back, and they could be missing one of their replacements in Week 6.

Damien Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. If Williams is vaccinated, he must record two negative test results for COVID-19 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic for 48 hours before he can return to the team. With just two full days left before the Bears host the rival Green Bay Packers, Williams’ status is up in the air.

Starting running back David Montgomery is still weeks away from returning to the field. The third-year running back injured his knee in Chicago’s Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Without Montgomery, the Bears still put up 143 rushing yards against the Raiders in Week 5. Williams posted 64 yards on 16 carries and found the end zone in the second quarter. He also caught two balls out of the backfield for 20 yards.

Still, Williams was not the leading rusher in Las Vegas. That distinction went to Khalil Herbert, who put up 75 yards on 18 carries.

Expect Herbert -- and rookie quarterback Justin Fields -- to carry the load for the Bears on offense when they face their archrivals on Sunday.

