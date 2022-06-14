Bears' Dakota Dozier carted off practice field at minicamp

Bears O-lineman carted off practice field with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dakota Dozier had to be carted off the field during Tuesday’s mincamp practice with what appeared to be a left left injury. The Bears right guard had been mixing in with the starting offensive line unit, along with Sam Mustipher.

Matt Eberflus didn’t see how the injury happened in the moment, and didn’t have an update on the severity of the injury.

The team still hasn’t locked down a starting offensive line. Braxton Jones has recently started taking first-team reps at left tackle. That’s moved Larry Borom over to right tackle and Teven Jenkins down to the second unit. The only players who do seem to be locked in to their positions are Lucas Patrick at center and Cody Whitehair at left guard.

Bears mandatory minicamp continues on Wednesday and Thursday. Then the team takes a break until training camp begins later this summer.

