Bears cut two veteran starters for cap purposes who could interest the Lions

The Chicago Bears moved on from a couple of high-priced veterans who were entering the final year of their contracts. The Bear’s loss could be an interesting gain for the Detroit Lions.

Detroit’s NFC North rivals dumped safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair this week. The moves saved the Bears over $21 million in cap room for the 2024 season while adding just over $9 million in dead cap. Both were longtime starters and pretty good ones at that.

Jackson was once the highest-paid safety in the NFL, but he’s missed five games in each of the last two seasons and isn’t the All-Pro he was half a decade ago anymore. The 30-year-old can play any safety spot.

Whitehair is the more intriguing option for Detroit. The 31-year-old has over 100 starts between guard and center. His days as an upper-level starter are likely done, but for a team like Detroit that desperately needs interior OL depth, Whitehair would make a valuable veteran addition.

