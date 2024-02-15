Bears cut two key veteran leaders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are cutting ties with longtime free safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. That makes both players free agents now, and gives them the opportunity to sign with a team before the rest of the free agent market opens for negotiations on March. 11.

Jackson was a best known in Chicago for his big playmaking abilities in the back of the Bears defense, including several defensive touchdowns. His two pick-sixes in 2018 led the NFL and gave the Bears their characteristic swagger on defense.

The Bears drafted Whitehair in the second round of the 2016 draft, and he was an immediate starter for the team at center. Whitehair started all 16 games as a rookie and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team at the end of the year.

