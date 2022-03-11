Bears running back Tarik Cohen, whose 2020 season was cut short by a knee injury, is being released.

Cohen is cut with an injury designation, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means he is currently not able to pass a physical to sign with another team. If he remains unable to pass a physical, he can get an injury protection payment of $1 million, of which $575,000 would count toward the Bears’ salary cap. If he passes a physical and signs with another team, he won’t get the injury payment.

Cohen was scheduled to count $5.75 million against the Bears’ salary cap this season, but the Bears will save $2.25 million of that by cutting him.

The 26-year-old Cohen has played his entire career with the Bears, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. At times he has been a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands, but with his knee a major question mark, it’s unclear how soon he could be back on the field, and which teams may be interested in his services.

Bears cut Tarik Cohen with injury designation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk