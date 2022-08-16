Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.

John was an intriguing offensive prospect at tight end, with a 6’7”, 240 lb frame. He had extra opportunities in the team’s first preseason game last Saturday, but only came down with one catch for one yard. John did make several splashy plays in practice throughout the summer, but he had several drops, as well. The Bears initially claimed John off waivers from the Giants in May.

Dawkins had an opportunity to become a core special teams player for the Bears, but he missed several practices due to injury and was passed on the depth chart by other players, including new additions like Javin White.

The Bears brought in both Corey Dublin and Jon Alexander for rookie tryouts following the NFL Draft earlier this year. Dublin started in 60 games across five seasons for the Tulane Green Wave. He played both center and guard during his college career. Alexander played in 11 for Kansas State in 2019, and nine games for Charlotte in 2021. He opted out of the 2020 season. In Alexander’s 20 games, he notched 82 tackles, including six TFLs, one sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.

The Bears roster remains at 90, so they will need to cut five players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

