Bears cut Riley Ridley

The Bears are saying farewell to a recent draft pick in their move to 53 players on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is waiving wide receiver Riley Ridley. Ridley was a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Ridley only played in 10 games during his first two NFL seasons and only caught 10 passes for 108 yards. He had four catches for 41 yards in three preseason appearances this summer.

Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome, Marquise Goodwin, Rodney Adams, and Isaiah Coulter are among the wideouts still in the mix for the Bears, although the makeup of the group could still be altered ahead of their Week One matchup with the Rams.

