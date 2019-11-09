Bears cut RB Mike Davis

After a week of speculation over the future of Bears running back Mike Davis, the veteran was cut by the team Saturday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Bears are waiving RB Mike Davis, one of their free agent signings this past spring, source said. They gave him $6M over 2 years, but cut him after just 11 carries in part because of how it helps them get a comp pick. He'll be attractive on the waiver wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2019

Davis was signed in free agency to a two-year, $6 million contract in an effort to replace Jordan Howard, who was traded to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick earlier in the offseason. Davis failed to make any impact on offense, totaling just 11 carries for 25 yards through eight games.

Appreciate you Chicago 🙌🏿 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) November 9, 2019

Davis' departure strengthens the Bears' chances of securing a fourth-round compensatory pick after losing safety Adrian Amos to the Packers in free agency. Had Davis been on the roster for the Lions game (Week 10), he would have offset the loss of Amos in the mysterious compensatory pick formula.

