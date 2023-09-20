Bears cut QB Nathan Peterman amid wild news day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears big news Wednesday continues. After the team announced starting left tackle Braxton Jones went on IR with a neck injury and defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned to focus on his health and his family, the team released backup quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The move sets up Tyson Bagent to take over as Justin Fields’ primary backup moving forward.

The Bears initially signed P.J. Walker to be QB2, but Walker failed to perform with any type of consistency through training camp and the team decided to release him before the regular season.

Bagent was an intriguing undrafted free agent from Shepherd University. While at college he put up ridiculous numbers, like 17,034 career passing yards and 159 passing touchdowns. It took time for Bagent to earn reps over the summer, since he was working behind both Walker and Peterman, but he shined in preseason action. Bagent didn't play much in the first preseason game, but he completed 4-5 passes for 35 yards. In the second game he was incredibly efficient again, and completed 9-10 passes for 76 yards. Bagent added a rushing touchdown, too. His production dipped a bit in the preseason finale- 7-14 for 43 yards and an interception- but he ran for another touchdown and proved he deserved a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

This does not mean Justin Fields' starting job is in danger, only that Bagent is continuing to develop at Bears practice and that he's earned the trust of the team to play if needed.

