Bears cut Mike Davis

The Bears are done with running back Mike Davis, after paying him $3 million to rush for 25 yards.

Davis is being waived today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That was to be expected, as getting rid of him now saves the Bears a fourth-round compensatory pick.

But while it was to be expected, it remains a sign of bad roster management by Bears General Manager Ryan Pace. During the offseason Pace traded away the Bears’ best running back, Jordan Howard, and hoped that signing Davis to a two-year, $6 million contract would improve the Bears’ running game.

Instead, Davis has done nothing in Chicago, while Howard has played well for the Eagles — including helping them beat the Bears last week. The Bears’ running game has declined this season, and replacing Howard with Davis was a big reason for that.