Bears cut Michael Badgley

The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts.

“We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”

Badgley was one of three kickers to work out for the Bears on Friday after Cairo Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday to deal with a personal matter.

Badgley was with the Jaguars briefly in August, and he spent time with both the Colts and Titans last season. He was 18-of-21 on field goals while making all 39 extra points he tried in 12 games with Indianapolis but missed the only field goal and one of the two extra points he kicked for the Titans.

